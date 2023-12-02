Laurel Woman Arrested for Multiple Felony Gun Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A Laurel woman has been arrested for multiple felony gun offenses. Delaware State Police arrested 34 year old Victoria Bolen early Wednesday morning in Seaford. A trooper on patrol spotted what looked like a disabled vehicle on Route 13 near Airport Road just after 2:30am and made contact with three people, one he recognized from previous investigations as Victoria Bolen. A computer inquiry showed that there were two active warrants for her arrest. A search of her person turned up drug paraphernalia and in the vehicle a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number was partially in view between the driver’s seat and center console.

Bolen is prohibited from owning a firearm or ammunition due to a previous felony conviction. She was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bolen was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $5,000 cash bond.