Laurel Woman Arrested on Charges of Felony Assault

Image courtesy DSP

A Laurel woman has been arrested for felony assault after a domestic incident Thursday morning in Seaford. Police were called to North Street around 10:30 Thursday morning and police learned 42-year-old Tracy Wagner of Laurel went to her ex-boyfriend’s home after being instructed by troopers the night before that she was not permitted on the property. Wagner yelled and knocked on the door when he asked her to leave. As he closed the door – she sprayed pepper spray in the door – striking the 62-year-old resident. She drove off in a gray car after taking her ex-boyfriend’s car keys from his running car in the driveway. Police searched for Wagner with no luck and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Wagner turned herself in at Troop 5, where she was charged with the below crimes.

Assault Second Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Theft under $1,500

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and release on a $7,250 unsecured bond.