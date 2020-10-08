Laurel Woman Charged With Multiple Animal Cruelty Counts

A Laurel woman is facing animal cruelty charges after 35 hound dogs were discovered living in deplorable conditions.

The Division of Public Health Office of Animal Welfare says its enforcement unit responded to a complaint last week and executed a search warrant at the property.



75-year-old Leona Long was arraigned Wednesday on 77 charges – 35 counts of cruel neglect, 35 counts of failure to obtain a dog license, and seven counts of failure to vaccinate for rabies.



The animals ranged in age from six months to nine years. They were placed with Brandywine Valley SPCA where they are being treated and prepared for adoption.



Long was released on unsecured bail and is prohibited from possession of domestic animals – excluding fowl and rabbits – pending a court hearing.

According to OAW, the dogs were living in kennels covered in feces and on tethers throughout the owner’s property.

“It was obvious the animals had been neglected for some time, and suffered tremendously as a result,” Chief of DAS Mark Tobin said. “To see their tails wag despite such a miserable environment is incredible. These dogs now have a fighting chance for a better future.”