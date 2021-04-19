DE Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force to Meet Thurs, April 29

The full membership of the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force will convene Thursday, April 29, 10 a.m.-Noon, to consider recommendations for reform generated by its subcommittees during the last several months.

Members will discuss these proposals for inclusion in the Task Force’s formal list of recommended policy measures to be presented for further action by lawmakers, criminal justice agencies, law enforcement entities, and community advocacy groups.

A full listing of items to be considered will be made available for public review prior to the meeting no later than Monday, April 26.

The list will include many of the policy proposals that have been researched, discussed and vetted by the Task Force’s four subcommittees across a series of public meetings and forums held regularly since October. The topics assigned to each subcommittee include: Transparency and Accountability, Community Policing and Engagement, Use of Force, and Workforce Development.

Members of the public who wish to give comments during this meeting must register in advance at this link: http://bit.ly/LEATF429

This meeting will be streamed live on the General Assembly’s YouTube page: https://bit.ly/2QqZWgG