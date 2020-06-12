Law Enforcement Memorial Statue Vandalized With An Axe

Dover Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who attacked the law enforcement memorial in Dover with an axe.

Someone passing by notified police at about 5:35 a.m. today (Friday) that someone was striking the memorial outside Legislative Hall.

Officers arrived but the suspect was gone.

The statue of a kneeling officer was significantly damaged in the neck area.

Two state flags soaked in urine were also left at the scene, as was the axe.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.