Lawmaker Apologizes For Slur Contained In Email

A Delaware state lawmaker is apologizing and Democratic leadership is rebuking State Representative Gerald Brady, D-Wilmington for comments he admitted are embarrassing and shameful.

Comments made by Brady in an email that was apparently misdirected used a slur for Asian women, and appeared to make light of human trafficking.

In a social media post, Brady said he ‘deeply apologizes’ for the ‘inexcusable language’ he used.

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear and Majority Whip Larry Mitchell, D-Elsmere, in a letter to Brady released by the House Democratic Caucus, said they were shocked and appalled to learn about the content of the email. They said Brady will be directed to an ‘appropriate sensitivity training course’ and they encouraged Brady to reach out to local Asian American organizations to open a dialog about the email and how he could make amends and work to rebuild their trust.