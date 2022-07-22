Lawsuit Filed Over Changes to Delaware Election Laws

A lawsuit has been filed representing Republican Candidate Michael Higgin and Election Official Michael Mennella challenging the constitutionality of changes to Delaware election laws. These laws, which have been signed into law by Governor John Carney, would introduce same-day voter registration rules and establish mail-in voting, which the lawsuit says could undermine confidence in our elections and open the door to election fraud in the future. The lawsuit was filed in Delaware Court of Chancery Friday morning.

In a release from the DE GOP:

“The Delaware Constitution is the supreme law of our state. Any statute, especially election laws, must be consistent with the terms of the Constitution. There are very specific provisions about election laws in the Constitution. Democrat legislature just bypassed the law.” stated Jane Brady, GOP State Chair, formerly a Judge on the Delaware Superior and Delaware State Attorney General. She is representing the plaintiffs in their case.

“When the Democrats failed to get enough votes in the legislature to change our election laws the way the Delaware Constitution mandates, they simply bypassed the Constitution and passed a statute,” stated Hank Mc Cann, National Committeeman for Delaware Republican Party.

“The Governor and the Democrats are creating an environment where the majority party can alter election laws to keep themselves in office forever. We are suing on behalf of everyone who wants to protect fair and honest elections in our state. The Constitution requires a super majority of lawmakers to vote on new election laws in two different legislatures. They tried but failed to get enough votes. These are just made-up new rules,” declared Michael Higgins, Candidate for the House of Representatives in the 15th District. He is challenging Majority Leader Longhurst.

“I’m worried! If we don’t protect the Constitution from political stunts like this… we are throwing away our rights. Ignoring the Constitution is a serious threat to all the other freedoms it protects”, stated Mennella.