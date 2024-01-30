Lawsuit Following Incident at Sussex Central HS Last Year – Dismissed

A motion by Sussex Central High School and the Indian River School District to dismiss a complaint from former student Aniya Harmon has been reviewed and granted by Superior Court Judge Calvin Scott.

In May of 2023 Sussex Central HS principal Bradley Layfield was placed on administrative leave for reasons not determined by the Indian River School District. Just a day or so later it was learned that the Delaware State Police were conducting a criminal investigation following an incident at Sussex Central. Then last November it was announced that Layfield had been fired by the Indian River School Board. After his firing, the plaintiff’s attorney Emeka Igwe of the Igwe Firm issued a statement saying that “Ms Harmon and her family would like to see criminal charges for those responsible.”

A meme of the student’s exposed breast (but with Janet Jackson’s face) after she was pulled away from a dispute between two other students by the Assistant Principal, was created and allegedly circulated through faculty and staff. Layfield maintains that the video surveillance of the fight was shown to other administrators and teachers for safety purposes. Layfield was not charged with creating or circulating the meme. Layfield’s attorney, Thomas Neuberger stated in November that “the firing violated Layfield’s federal constitutional rights to due process and that the alleged reasons are vague, overbroad and undefined.”

In his analysis Judge Scott said that, “Because this case does not allege a crime, the act is not criminal.” And he stated, “For the foregoing reasons, District Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss is GRANTED.”

According to a report in the Daily State News a school board discharge hearing is set for February 15th before retired Superior Court Judge William Carpenter at a venue not yet decided in Sussex County.