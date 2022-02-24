Legal Case Against Redrawn Md. Congressional Districts Moves Forward

Fair Maps Maryland will be able to move forward with its claims of partisan gerrymandering in the state’s congressional redistricting process.

The group, which has ties to Governor Larry Hogan, has objected to both congressional and legislative maps produced by the Maryland General Assembly’s commission on redistricting.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Lynne A. Battaglia issued an order Wednesday

“Make no mistake about it, this is a major victory in the fight for free and fair elections in Maryland, and we are just getting started,” Fair Maps Maryland Spokesman Doug Mayer said. “For decades, Marylanders’ voting rights have been violated and their civil liberties trampled by the very men and women who have sworn a constitutional oath to uphold them. We are now one step closer to ending that terrible legacy in our state. All across this great country, partisan gerrymandering is being defeated—and Maryland is next in line to fall.”



