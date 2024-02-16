LEGAL NOTICE: Notice for Public Hearings – Updating Maryland’s Annual Action Plan

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will hold a series of public hearings to develop its FY 2025 Annual Plan in conformity with the State’s Consolidated Plan (ConPlan). The State’s ConPlan is a 5-year planning document required by HUD which sets statewide goals and priorities for housing, community development and economic development activities.

Public hearings on the Shore will be held Tuesday, February 27 in Salisbury (10:30 am – 11:30 am), Cambridge (1:00 pm – 2:00 pm) and Easton (3:30 pm – 4:30 pm) and one virtual public hearing will be held in the early evening on Thursday, February 29th.

Additional information from MD Dept of Housing and Community Development:

Special emphasis is given under the Plan to provide assistance for extremely low, low, and moderate-income persons. In addition to being a planning document, the Consolidated Plan also serves as the State’s application to HUD for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), Housing Opportunity With AIDS (HOPWA) and the Housing Trust Fund (HTF). These funds are used primarily in the State’s rural areas, as many communities, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s Counties, as well as the Cities of Annapolis, Baltimore, Bowie, Cumberland, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Hagerstown and Salisbury receive funding directly from HUD.

The ConPlan also makes it possible for the Department, public housing authorities, local governments, nonprofit organizations, community action agencies and others to apply for funding under HUD’s competitive grant programs. Local public housing authority Plans must be consistent with the State’s ConPlan, the USDA’s Rural Development housing programs and Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits are also coordinated with the Plan. Lastly, while not directly covered by the Consolidated Plan, HUD funding allocations for the Section 8 Certificate and Voucher programs may be made in a way that enables jurisdictions to carry out their Consolidated Plan.

In developing its five-year Plan, the State determined it would focus its resources on four main priorities: Revitalizing Communities, Expanding the Supply of Decent Affordable Housing, Providing Homeownership Opportunities, Reducing Homelessness and supporting services for the disabled and Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS. The FFY2024 Annual Plan update (which will be for the third year of the current 5-Year Plan) will establish one-year goals for these priorities.

Pre-DRAFT Hearings – FFY 2024 Annual Action Plan

During the pre-draft hearings in February, the Department will seek public input to identify projects in their communities that will meet goals identified in the ConPlan. Goals listed in the ConPlan can be found on our website. Please use the link below to access a copy of the plan on DHCD’s website.

Hard copies of the current ConPlan are available at the following libraries: the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, the Blackwell Library in Salisbury, the Washington County Free Library in Hagerstown, the Lewis J. Ort Library in Frostburg, the Frederick Douglas Library in Princess Anne, and the Southern Maryland Regional Library in Charlotte Hall. A large print version is available at the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped in Baltimore. Copies of the ConPlan are also available by calling, writing, or e-mailing the address and phone numbers listed below.

https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/ConsolidatedPlan.aspx

Additionally, public input on the annual plan can be provided through the SFY 2025 Annual Plan Input Survey.

Hearings

The State will hold eight pre-draft hearings on the Annual Plan as scheduled below. All hearings are accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons requiring a translator should request one at least three days prior to the hearing they plan to attend.

First Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Tuesday, February 20 · 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Towson – Baltimore County Public Library

320 York Road

Towson, MD 21204

Second Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Wednesday, February 21 · 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Cumberland – City Hall Council Chambers

57 N Liberty Street

Cumberland, MD 21502

Third Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Thursday, February 22 · 11:15 am – 12:15 pm

Owings – Calvert Library Fairview Branch

8120 Southern Maryland Blvd

Owings, MD 20736

Fourth Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Tuesday, February 27 · 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Wicomico Public Library – Paul S. Sarbanes Branch (Salisbury)

122 S. Division Street

Salisbury, MD 21801

Fifth Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Tuesday, February 27 · 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Cambridge Community Engagement Center – DHCD

411 Dorchester Avenue

Cambridge, MD 21613

Sixth Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Tuesday, February 27 · 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Talbot County Free Library – Easton Branch

100 W. Dover Street

Easton, MD 21601

Seventh Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Wednesday, February 28 · 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Lanham – DHCD headquarters

7800 Harkins Road

Lanham, MD 20706

Eighth Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Thursday, February 29 · 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Virtual – Google Meet joining info: meet.google.com/jbs-ismw-wxk

Or dial: (US) +1 484-531-2635 PIN: 641 543 038#

Any questions or comments should be directed to the Director or Senior Compliance Analyst at the address, phone numbers, or e-mail listed below:

Bernice Mensah, Director, bernice.mensah@maryland.gov

Chelsea Hayman, Senior Federal Programs Compliance Analyst, chelsea.hayman1@maryland.gov

Office of Research & Compliance

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

7800 Harkins Road

Lanham, Maryland 20706

(301) 429-7446 or Maryland Relay for the Deaf at 1(800)735-2258