Legislation Adds Smoking Restrictions Within Vehicles if Person Under 18 Present; Bill Passes Senate

Legislation that addresses concerns over the negative health effects secondhand smoke will have on youth in Delaware has passed the Senate. This bill adds smoking restrictions within vehicles if a person under the age of 18 is in the vehicle. Also, it makes clear that a police officer will not stop or detain a car solely on suspicion of having violated this Statute. The bill, whose primary sponsor is Representative Kevin Hensely, passed the Delaware House in May and will take effect upon being signed into law.