New Legislation Aimed at Making Utility Bills More Affordable for Delawareans

Building on previous efforts to address rising energy prices, legislators introduced new legislation today aimed at making en ergy bills more affordable for Delawareans. Sponsored by Representative Debra Heffernan and Senator Trey Paradee, House Bill 116 would give the Delaware Public Service Commission the ability to approve lower gas and electric rates for low-income households. Under HB 116, this discounted rate, if approved by the Public Service Commission, would be available to people who qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The discounted rates could lower the delivery portion of gas and electric bills by 20%, making utility bills more affordable for families struggling to keep up with rising costs. Representative Debra Heffernan acknowledged that although energy bills may start to ease with warmer weather, many families are still struggling with the effects of high winter costs. She expressed hope that HB 116 and other energy legislation introduced this session will offer immediate relief and help lower energy costs over time.