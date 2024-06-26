Legislation Creating AI Commission Passes DE House

Legislation that would create the Delaware Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Commission has been passed in the Delaware House. The Commission’s task will involve making recommendations to the General Assembly and Department of Technology and Information on AI utilization and safety within the State of Delaware. The Commission also will conduct an inventory of all Generative AI usage within Delaware’s executive, legislative, and judicial agencies and identify high risk areas for the implementation of Generative AI. The Commission will terminate 10 years from enactment unless extended by the General Assembly. House Bill 333, having been passed in both the House and Senate, is now ready for the Governor’s signature.