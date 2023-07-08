Legislation Filed to Establish Office of Legislative Ethics for the General Assembly

The first half of the 152nd General Assembly may have ended on June 30th – however legislation continues to be introduced ahead of the second half of the session beginning in January. House Bill 261, sponsored by Representative Michael Smith would establish the Office of Legislative Ethics for the General Assembly – to ensure that potential violations of Delaware’s laws or allegations of conflict of interest by members of the General Assembly are fully investigated.

Any member of the public would be able to file a complaint or request for investigation – and it could be done anonymously.

The measure is in the House Administration Committee.