Legislation for Workforce & Affordable Housing Introduced to DE General Assembly

Delaware State Senator Rex Huxtable (D-6) has introduced several bills to the General Assembly that deal with workforce and affordable housing. Senate Bill 22 establishes the “Delaware Workforce Housing Program” which would allow a qualified workforce housing investor to be reimbursed through a grant up to 20 percent of the capital costs associated with workforce housing units they create in projects located in Investment Levels 1 and 2.

Senate Bill 25 would exempt contracts for construction of affordable housing units from the 2% realty transfer tax.

Senate Bill 244 would allow a county that imposes a lodging tax to spend money from that tax on workforce and affordable housing programs.

All three measures are awaiting action in the Senate Housing & Land Use Committee.