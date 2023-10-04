Legislation in Delaware Signed by Governor John Carney Addresses Secondhand Smoke Within Vehicles

October 4, 2023/Joe Ciccanti

A law, which is now in effect following Governor John Carney’s recent signature, adds smoking restrictions within vehicles if a person under the age of 18 is in the vehicle. Also, it makes clear that a police officer will not stop or detain a car solely on suspicion of having violated this Statute. The legislation is due to continuing concerns over the negative health effects secondhand smoke will have on the youth of Delaware.

