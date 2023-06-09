Legislation Introduced in DE State Senate for DNREC & PJM Interconnection to Study Transmission Impacts of Offshore Wind Development
A bill sponsored by Democrat Senator Stephanie Hansen would direct DNREC to work with PJM Interconnection, LLC to study the transmission impacts of offshore wind development. Senate Bill 170 would also have DNREC work with neighboring states on offshore wind transmission. DNREC would then report back to the Governor and Delaware General Assembly on a process for procuring offshore wind power.
The measure has been assigned to the Senate Environment, Energy and Transportation Committee.