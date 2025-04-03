Legislation Introduced in Delaware to Add Clarity to Background Check Requirements for Recreational Marijuana License

Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation– House Bill 110–to address the FBI’s denial of the state’s request for a service code needed for fingerprint-based background checks in the adult-use marijuana market. The FBI cited the lack of explicit statutory language specifying who must undergo these checks. Sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski and Sen. Trey Paradee, HB 110 updates Delaware’s laws to meet federal requirements by clearly identifying individuals required to undergo background checks, including employees, license holders, and board members of marijuana businesses.

“I know this is a disappointing setback, especially for the entrepreneurs who have invested so much and the consumers who have been anxiously waiting for legal access. But I’m optimistic that this bill will provide the necessary fix to get Delaware’s adult-use cannabis market back on track. I’m committed to getting this bill through the legislative process as quickly as possible so we can finally get this industry up and running.”