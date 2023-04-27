Legislation Introduced Related to Oral Health Screenings for School Students

Legislation that has been introduced in Delaware that would require every public school and charter school to provide students enrolled in kindergarten with an oral health screening by the last student attendance day of each school year. Notification to the parent or guardian must be done and a copy of the oral health screening results sent home. A referral to a dentist, if required, will be provided by the Bureau of Oral Health and Dental Services. The Division of Public Health (DPH), through the Delaware Smile Check Program, offers school-based oral screenings, at no cost to the school districts, schools, including charter schools, or the students.

This is a Substitute Bill, which takes out the requirement to advise teachers of the results of the oral health screenings, including Special Education Coordinators and Educational Diagnosticians of students with an IEP. This Substitute Bill also removes any follow-up requirements, by the school, with the student’s parent or guardian. The Substitute Bill also makes the school requirements, under this Act, contingent on the Delaware Smile Check Program remaining in effect or a comparable program to provide free oral health screenings to all enrolled kindergarten students. Once signed into law, this Act takes effect for the 2024-2025 school year. The primary sponsor of the Bill is Kim Williams. One of the Co-sponsors includes Senator Gerald Hocker. Committee Hearing takes place within twelve legislative days.