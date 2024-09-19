Legislation Introduced to Enhance Consumer AI Literacy, Increase Consumer Awareness, Confidence Using AI Products and Services

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester alongside Representative Marc Molinaro today introduced the Consumer Literacy and Empowerment to Advance Responsible Navigation of Artificial Intelligence (Consumers LEARN AI) Act, legislation to increase consumer awareness and confidence when using AI products and services. Congresswoman Blunt Rochester says Artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly and already affecting Americans’ everyday lives, yet many people feel unprepared to use AI tools. She adds that Congress can help empower people by making sure they have what they need to be prepared: AI literacy. The Consumers LEARN AI Act will help equip consumers, including small business owners, with the knowledge and confidence they need to use this technology when it can be helpful and avoid it when it could be harmful.

Additional Information:

“AI is now available to everyone,” said Rep. Molinaro. “To reap all the benefits, our bill helps small businesses responsibly utilize AI services to grow their business and informs consumers of best practices to protect their personal data online.”

“Consumers need to know that the data collected and generated about them from artificial intelligence is accurate, fair, and protected,” said Ruth Susswein, Director of Consumer Protection at Consumer Action. “The Consumers LEARN AI Act intends to help consumers understand how AI is used–and hopefully gain some control over–how the invisible hand of artificial intelligence is molding so many aspects of our lives.”

“AARP, which advocates for the more than 100 million older Americans age 50 and older, is pleased to endorse the Consumers LEARN AI Act,” said Bill Sweeney, Senior Vice President Government Affairs at AARP. “This bipartisan, bicameral legislation would help to safeguard and improve the technical literacy of consumers in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence…AARP applauds your bipartisan efforts to ensure that more consumers understand how AI works and how it is already being used in the marketplace. Empowering older Americans with this information will not only help protect against fraud and abuse but will also help unlock the positive potential for AI to transform our economy.”

“Technological advancement begets periods of change, hype, and learning curves. Developing AI literacy and awareness is important for all Americans who now interact with AI in new or previously unknown ways, and this responsibility shouldn’t be shouldered alone by the education system,” said Ali Crawford, Research Analyst at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology. “It is encouraging to see such an increased interest in this legislation that welcomes the Department of Commerce and the Small Business Administration into this important and necessary effort to develop broader consumer confidence in AI tools, products, and services.”

“Most Americans are unprepared for the opportunities and changes AI will present. This legislation highlights the critical need for people in all communities to understand AI basics. There is a need to decrease fear and increase the adoption of AI tools to support small business growth and local economic stability. This legislation will support U.S. leadership in AI by preparing our communities for the future,” said Susan Gonzales, CEO at AIandYou.

“HTTP (The Hispanic Technology and Telecommunications Partnership) is encouraged and eager to support the bipartisan efforts around digital literacy. A necessary and urgent step is for marginalized communities to have an understanding of the opportunities and risks that come along with artificial intelligence. We must ensure that Latinos enjoy AI’s innumerable benefits while empowering them with the knowledge and guaranteed safety of the tools that they interact with every day,” said JudeAnne Heath, Executive Director at HTTP.

“The introduction of the Consumers LEARN AI Act by U.S. Representatives Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE-At Large) and Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19) is a significant step toward ensuring that Americans are prepared to understand and navigate the rapidly advancing world of artificial intelligence,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director at National Technology Security Coalition. “We thank them for their bipartisan commitment to this critical issue, which will help create a national AI consumer literacy strategy. The National Technology Security Coalition is proud to support this important initiative to empower and protect consumers.”

“The Consumers LEARN AI Act places a welcome emphasis on improving US national AI literacy. Greater AI literacy will build consumer trust and encourage the adoption of responsibly developed artificial intelligence. BSA appreciates the bipartisan work of Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Marcus Molinaro to advance this commonsense legislation in the House,” said Craig Albright, Senior Vice President of Government Relations at BSA | The Software Alliance.

“As AI becomes more prevalent, it’s crucial for people and businesses to understand its proper use and best practices. We commend Representatives Blunt Rochester and Molinaro for introducing the Consumers LEARN AI Act, which would help educate consumers about AI and boost their confidence in using it in a responsible way,” said Daniela Combe, Vice President of Emerging Technology Advocacy at IBM.

“The Tech Council of Delaware supports the Consumers LEARN AI Act as a crucial strategy for ensuring consumers and business owners have the necessary information to safely and effectively navigate artificial intelligence technologies,” said Zakiyyah Ali, Executive Director at Tech Council of Delaware. “As an advocate for technology-driven economic development, the Council recognizes the importance of AI literacy as a way for all Delawareans to understand how they can benefit from the technology, especially as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into our daily lives. The bill’s targeted use case guidance will foster public confidence in AI as well as promote responsible innovation and sustained economic growth nationwide.”

“With the explosion of artificial intelligence, as with any technology, education is essential. New applications are entering our workplaces and our lives, the understanding of the technology and how they it is consumed and leveraged will be important to every citizen,” said Patrick Callihan, Chief Executive Officer at Tech Impact. “Tech Impact, as a nonprofit that believes in leveraging technology for good, fully supports Congresswoman Blunt Rochester’s leadership in authoring this bill that will increase awareness, confidence and literacy across the nation.”

The Consumers LEARN AI Act will enhance consumer awareness and confidence in the use of AI products and services by directing the Department of Commerce to:

Develop a national strategy for increasing consumer AI knowledge and literacy informed by expertise from government, public and private organizations.

Create use case guidance for specific AI tasks, such as classification, voice dictation, and content generation, in domains such as personal finance, healthcare, communication, and business operations.

Conduct a national media campaign to disseminate guidance and information about the safe and beneficial use of AI products and services.

A Senate companion bill was introduced by Senators Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.).

Full text of the bill can be found here.

A one-pager on the bill can be found here.