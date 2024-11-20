Legislation Introduced to Promote Protection of International Digital Freedom

U.S. Senators Chris Coons of Delaware and Thom Tillis of North Carolina this week introduced the Advancing Digital Freedom Act of 2024, which would equip the U.S. Department of State with the authorities to elevate digital freedom as a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy and support its critical role in advancing democratic governance around the world. Companion legislation was also introduced in the U.S. House. In a statement released this week, Senator Coons, as Co-Chair of the Senate Human Rights Caucus, expresses confidence that this bill will help protect digital freedoms and counter global misinformation and disinformation in partnership with our allies. He also stated that as global leader of human rights, the United States must deter authoritarian and illiberal states that are using advanced technologies to threaten human rights alongside our own national security.