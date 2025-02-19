Legislation Introduced to Provide Energy Bill Assistance to Delaware Residents

Recognizing the growing financial strain caused by rising utility bills, lawmakers today introduced legislation that would provide direct energy bill assistance to households struggling with increasing energy costs. Sponsored by Representative Debra Heffernan and Senator Stephanie Hansen, House Bill 50 would create the Delaware Energy Fund, administered by Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU), to provide financial assistance to moderate income Delawareans. The bill would also allocate additional funding to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Representative Heffernan says she has received an overwhelming number of calls and emails from constituents who were blindsided by the dramatic increase in their energy bills – many are paying two, three, even four times what they normally do. She adds that these programs will provide immediate relief to those who need it most, and as an added bonus, they do so without adding any extra cost to the state. Under HB 50, a portion of funds currently allocated to various green energy programs would be redirected to the Delaware Energy Fund and LIHEAP, providing direct energy bill assistance to eligible residents. Delaware Energy Fund recipients would be required to participate in energy savings and efficiency programs. The legislation would sunset three years after enactment. House Bill 50 has been assigned to the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee.