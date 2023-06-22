Legislation Introduced to Strengthen Medical Supply Chains and Boost U.S. Economic Resilience

The pandemic caused supply chain disruptions, which is why Senators Tom Carper and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have introduced bipartisan legislation that would authorize the President to engage in trade negotiations. Those efforts would then ensure that critical medical goods and services are delivered safely, swiftly, and efficiently to patients in the United States and around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic affected supply chains, which hampered health care providers’ access to medical devices, treatments, and equipment at a time when these products were desperately needed. The goal would be to expand U.S. engagement with allies around the world, and thus combat shortages of medical products and supplies by strengthening supply chain resiliency and safeguarding against future health crises.

