Legislation Reintroduced in Delaware to Expand Access to School Meals

Additional Information from Legislative Hall:

Building on recent efforts to reduce food insecurity in Delaware, lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide school meals to students at no charge, regardless of household income.

Sponsored by Rep. Sherae’a “Rae” Moore and Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, HB 125 will expand access to nutritious meals by making them available to all students attending schools participating in the federal School Breakfast Program (SBP) or National School Lunch Program (NSLP), regardless of their parents’ income.

“Last year, we made a significant stride passing legislation to cover reduced-priced school meals for eligible students, but that was only the beginning,” said Rep. Sherae’a “Rae” Moore.

“Far too many children, regardless of their background, continue to go hungry in schools every day. I see it firsthand as I am in the classroom every day. In today’s world, residents are already breaking even with their income and bills, and now we are facing an increase in grocery prices. This rise in costs makes it even harder for families to afford proper, nutritious, healthy meals at home, ultimately impacting their overall well-being.

Studies have consistently shown that student success is linked to proper nutrition. We cannot expect our students to thrive academically or physically when they do not have access to something as fundamental as proper nutrition. Universal school meals for all students is critical in addressing this issue. Our students deserve more, and I will not stop until every student in Delaware has access to the resources they need to feel supported and prepared for success.”

In 2024, the 152nd General Assembly passed HS 2 for HB 125, requiring all public schools to offer free breakfasts and lunches each day to all students who are currently eligible for reduced-priced meals

The NSLP and the SBP are designed to provide students with low-cost or free, nutritionally balanced meals at school. These programs also offer reimbursement to states to help operate nonprofit meal programs in schools and residential childcare institutions.

HB 125 would require the Delaware Department of Education to reimburse schools for the costs of meals that are not covered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the SBP and NSLP.

According to a March 2025 report from the Food Research & Action Center, in Delaware, more than 65,000 children in 131 schools were served universal meals every day under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), an option within the SBP and NSLP that allows high-poverty schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students without requiring individual applications.

Recently, Congress proposed $12 billion in cuts to school meal programs for the 2025 budget reconciliation. This proposal would drastically reduce the number of schools eligible for the CEP. As a result, eligible families would face more significant challenges in applying for free or reduced-price meals at schools that are no longer part of the CEP.

“I am proud to sponsor HB 125 with Rep. Moore to expand our free meal legislation from the 152nd General Assembly. This legislation will support many families across our state who struggle with the rise of grocery costs – often forcing them to decide between paying their bills and feeding their children,” said Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, Senate Prime sponsor of HB 125.

“With federal pay cuts threatening to worsen this issue, it is more important than ever that we prioritize the well-being of Delaware’s children by providing them with the proper nutrition they need to succeed.”

HB 125 has been assigned to the House Education Committee for further consideration.