Legislation Related to Public Health Emergencies Passes DE Senate

Senate Bill 66-Senate Amendment 1, which Delaware Senator Eric Buckson introduced, has passed the Delaware Senate. The bill would require the Public Health Emergency Commission to meet within 30 days after the declaration of a State of Emergency related to public health. The Commission would then meet every 30 days until the termination of the State of Emergency order. Senator Buckson tells the Talk of Delmarva’s Mike Bradley about the importance of the bill…



Senator Buckson adds that others would have a seat at the table, so that in real time, they can offer up their ideas and thoughts and listen to the exchange of ideas and make recommendations, which wouldn’t be binding but would be impactful. SB 66 also adds the Senate Minority Leader and House Minority Leader to the Commission which acts in an advisory capacity to the governor. The bill now heads to the DE House of Representatives for consideration.