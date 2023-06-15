Legislation Relating to the Employment of Pensioners Passes DE Senate

Legislation relating to the employment of pensioners has passed the Delaware Senate. This bill, which was introduced in March, allows pensioners to earn $50,000 (instead of $40,000) before incurring a $1.00 deduction to their state pension for every $2.00 earned over that amount. The bill is now ready for the Governor for action and will take effect upon being signed into law. The primary sponsor of the legislation is Senator Darius Brown. Among the co-sponsors of the bill include Senator Gerald Hocker and Representative Ruth-Briggs King.