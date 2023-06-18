Legislation Still Being Introduced in Dover – 2 Weeks Left of Session

With just two weeks left in this General Assembly session in Dover, new legislation is still being introduced.

HOUSE BILL 233

Last week Representative Michael Ramone introduced House Bill 233 which would raise the minimum income to be subject to income tax from $2000 to $2500. The measure would also collapse the current 6 income tax brackets to 3 – each with a slightly reduced tax rate for most taxpayers. The bill is awaiting action in the House Revenue & Finance Committee.

HOUSE BILL 234

Also introduced by Representative Ramone, this legislation would amend the Senior Tax Credit to $1000 for Real Property valued less than $500,000, $500 for Real Property valued between $500,000 and $1,000,000. This Credit will not be extended to Real Property valued above $1,000,000.

HOUSE BILL 237

Legislation introduced last week proposes the first leg of a Constitutional Amendment to increase the number of Justices in the Delaware Supreme Court to 7 – and at least 2 must be residents of each County in Delaware. This is in response to a recent appointment by Governor Carney that gave New Castle County 4 Justices and Sussex County only one. House Bill 237 was introduced by Representative Sean Lynn and is now in the House Administration Committee.