Legislation that Amends Delaware Medical Marijuana Act Passes Senate

Legislation that has passed the Delaware Senate amends the Delaware Medical Marijuana Act by removing the requirement that a patient have a debilitating medical condition to qualify for a registry identification card. Instead, it allows health-care providers to make the determination of whether a patient has a diagnosed medical condition for which the patient would receive therapeutic or palliative benefit from the use of medical marijuana. The bill takes effect upon being signed into law.

Additional details on the bill from Legislative Hall:

As a result, this Act removes the CBD-rich and compassionate use programs, which previously allowed for the use of marijuana for the treatment of conditions that otherwise did not qualify a patient for a registry identification card. This Act allows patients aged 65 and older to self-certify their qualification for a registry identification card without a written certification from a health-care provider. This Act authorizes the Department to issue registry identification cards with 1-, 2-, or 3-year expiration dates. It also requires the issuance of a registry identification card with an indefinite expiration date where the qualifying patient has a terminal illness. This Act allows individuals with out-of-state registry identification cards or equivalent certifications who would qualify for a registry identification card in this State to use those cards or certifications for any purpose for which the person would be authorized to use a registry identification card issued under this chapter.