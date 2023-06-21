Legislation That Extends Time for Valid Temporary Vehicle Tags Passes Senate

Legislation introduced in April this year and that has passed the Delaware Senate this week increases the length of time for a valid temporary vehicle tag from 60 days to 90 days. This Act also adds a new provision requiring temporary tags be issued through a temporary tag system, approved by the Division of Motor Vehicles, to further reduce fraud in the issuance of temporary tags, unless the Division of Motor Vehicles determines the temporary tag issuer must continue using temporary registration plates. House Bill 111 is now ready for action from Governor Carney and will take effect upon being signed into law.