Legislation That Makes Adjustment on Game Hunting Regulations Passes DE Senate

A bill that has been passed by the Delaware Senate and is now ready for Governor Carney to take action on includes an adjustment to hunting regulations. Section 712 of Title 7 of the Delaware Code prohibits the hunting of any game birds or game animals (except deer) on Sundays. This Bill eliminates the prohibition against hunting game birds on Sundays. The bill takes effect upon being signed into law. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control still has authority to establish and regulate season dates, bag limits and enforcement for the hunting of game birds.