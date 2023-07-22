Legislation that Updates the Efficient Administration of Elections – Signed by Gov Carney

Legislation has been signed by Governor Carney that updates the efficient administration of elections. House Bill 148 requires ballots and sufficient materials for each election be provided to each polling location and updates the language to reflect the use of electronic scanning and tabulation machinery rather than written tally sheets. Rather than requiring election judges to be composed of half Democrats and half Republicans – the requirement would now be that no more than half of the team members may be registered with one party – allowing independents or members of smaller parties to participate as election judges – and prevents one party from dominating a team to safeguard against fraud.