Legislation to Allow Physician-Assisted Suicide in Delaware Moves Out of Committee

Legislation (HB 140) to allow terminally ill individuals living in Delaware to request and self-administer medication to end their life in a humane and dignified manner has been released from the House Health and Human Development Committee. Nearly identical legislation was vetoed last September by Governor Carney who morally opposed physician-assisted suicide. This new bill would create a multi-step process allowing a Delawarean with a life expectancy of less than six months to self-administer a lethal dose of a prescribed drug. House Bill 140 is now on the House Ready List.

Additional information on HB 140:

Individuals may proceed with the end-of-life option process if their attending physician or attending advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) and a consulting physician or consulting APRN agree on the diagnosis and prognosis. The medical professionals must believe the individual has the capacity to make voluntary and informed decisions. This bill is the same as House Bill No. 140 (152nd) with 1 technical revision to include a definition of “physician” for consistency and to clarify that a physician must be licensed in Delaware. This bill is also known as “The Ron Silverio/Heather Block End of Life Options Law” in memory of Ron Silverio and Heather Block, who were passionate advocates who passed away without this option becoming available to them.