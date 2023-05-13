Legislation to Create the DE Personal Data Privacy Act Introduced in State House
Legislation has been introduced in the State House that would create the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act. This measure would lay out a consumer’s personal data rights and provide that residents of Delaware will have the right to know what information is being collected about them, see the information, correct any inaccuracies or request deletion of their personal data that is being maintained by entities or people. House Bill 154 has been placed in the House Technology & Telecommunications Committee.