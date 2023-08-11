Legislation to Provide EMS Care to K9s Signed by Gov Carney

Another bill to provide better care to law enforcement K9s is Senate Bill 117 which is sponsored by Senator Brian Pettyjohn and Representative Lyndon Yearick. This measure allows paramedics and other EMS providers to care for an injured police dog at the scene of an emergency – and allows for transport of an injured K9 to a veterinary facility if their survival is at stake. However, this Act clarifies that in a situation where a human and a police dog need emergency medical care at the same time, the medical services personnel are prohibited from providing care to the police dog over the human, if the care of the police dog would hinder the human’s care.

“These bills (SB 176 & SB 117) are a reflection of the appreciation and obligation we have to the law enforcement K9s that spend their lives, and risk their safety, serving our state,” Rep. Yearick said.

This measure was also signed by Governor Carney on Thursday.