Legislation to Remove DE from RGGI Introduced in DE General Assembly

State Senator Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View) and Representative Bryan Shupe (R-Milford) have introduced legislation that would remove Delaware from RGGI – the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Senate Bill 65 aims to provide relief to Delaware households and businesses burdened by rising energy costs. Delaware joined RGGI to reduce carbon dioxide emissions – the target was 10% reduction by 2019, which Delaware has far surpassed. However Delaware remains in RGGI and continues to face some of the highest electricity costs in the region.

SB 65 has been assigned to the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee.

Additional information from DE State Senate-Republican Caucus:

Despite having far surpassed this goal, the state remains in RGGI while Delawareans continue to face some of the highest electricity costs in the region. Lawmakers argue this has negatively impacted economic growth and affordability.

“Delaware has done its part in reducing emissions, yet families and businesses are still paying the price for a program that has outlived its purpose,” said Senator Gerald Hocker. “It’s time to remove this unnecessary burden and ensure that energy remains affordable for all Delawareans.”

Representative Bryan Shupe, the bill’s House prime sponsor, echoed these concerns, highlighting the economic impact of high energy costs. “When energy prices are artificially inflated by government mandates, it slows business growth and reduces job opportunities,” said Shupe. “We can protect our environment while also making Delaware a more competitive place to live and work.”