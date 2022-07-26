Legislation Updates Protections to Homeowners in Manufactured Home Communities

Legislation that extends protections to homeowners in manufactured home communities has been signed by Governor John Carney. House Bill 374 would include homes that do not qualify as manufactured homes under the current definition – like those who live in camper trailers on rented land. These Delawareans are not protected under the landlord-tenant code or the state’s manufactured housing laws. This act will fix the inequality for Delawareans who have lived in this situation for at least five years. The measure became effective last Friday.