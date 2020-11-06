Legislative Caucuses Vote On Leaderships

The Delaware State Senate Democratic Caucus, which will have two new members for the 151st General Assembly, votes in a new leadership team.



Senator David Sokola of Newark will serve as Senate President Pro Tem. Senator Bryan Townsend of Newark becomes Senate Majority Leader, and Senator Elizabeth Lockman of Wilmington is the new Majority Whip.

“Delaware voters spoke this week in a clear voice that demanded change,” Sokola said. “The size and record-setting diversity of our Caucus reflects the values of our communities and their growing demand for racial justice, higher wages, better schools for our children, common-sense gun reforms and greater access to affordable health care. They also want legislators who will work to protect the public’s health and get our state back to work. I am honored my colleagues have trusted me to lead the State Senate as we renew our commitment to a more equitable Delaware for all.”

Members of the Delaware State House Democratic Caucus are sticking with their leadership team in the new General Assembly.

Representative Pete Schwartzkopf of Rehoboth Beach was selected to serve another term as House Speaker. Representative Valerie Longhurst remains Majority Leader, and Representative Larry Mitchell of the Elsmere area is Majority Whip. Lawmakers who were elected Tuesday begin serving their districts, but the General Assembly officially goes into Session January 12th.

Two downstate lawmakers will retain their leadership positions with the Delaware State House Republican Caucus. The 15-member Caucus chose Representative Danny Short of Seaford to stay on as House Minority Leader, a position he has held since 2012. Representative Tim Dukes of Laurel will serve as House Minority Whip for a second term. Short and Dukes were re-elected without opposition in Tuesday’s election. Democrats outnumber Republicans 26-15 in the House of Representatives.