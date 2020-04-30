Letter to Gov Carney from Delaware House of Representatives’ Republican Caucus on Coronavirus Restrictions

The Delaware House of Representatives’ Republican Caucus sent a letter to Governor John Carney today basically saying enough is enough. They said they were supportive of the initial State of Emergency declaration after health experts believed the actions were necessary. In the letter they say, “Today is the 49th day Delawareans are living under the restrictions imposed by your State of Emergency declaration. With the lives and livelihoods of our citizens under threat, we can no longer remain silent. While COVID-19 poses a significant public health concern, the efforts to curtail its spread have created their own problems that are just as alarming.”

The Republican members of the State House have been flooded with phone calls, emails and letters from citizens, small business owners and non-profit organizations who have exhausted their resources, filed for unemployment or SBA funding for over a month – and many have yet to receive their first check. Even those who have remained in operation under the State of Emergency are struggling to stay viable.

The House Republicans say that re-engaging the state’s economy needs to be the top priority – but there’s little sense of urgency in the Governor’s re-start plan – which will take at least another month. The GOP members agree that continuing actions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus can continue while taking steps to protect the groups most at risk of infection – and allowing citizens and businesses to return to work responsibly.

Below is the full content of the Delaware House of Representatives’ Republican Caucus letter: