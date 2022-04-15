Lewes Approves Plan To Annex Donovan-Smith MHP

Lewes is moving forward with a plan to annex the Donovan Smith Manufactured Home Park community, which clears the way for the community to be connected with the Lewes Board of Public Works water and sewer system. Residents there have been plagued by a failing water and sewer system for years.

The Lewes Mayor and Council vote to annex Thursday was unanimous.

The Department of Natural Resources issued two violations to the community last year. The Donovan Smith MHP is the pilot project for a state Clean Water Initiative for Underserved Communities.

“It’s a huge step,” Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer told WGMD News. “The project is not complete – there’s still paperwork to be agreed to and signed, but I have every confidence that will happen.”

“I can’t praise the council members of the City of Lewes enough,” Schaeffer added. “They’re taking a leap of faith here and I appreciate them supporting these residents. I think at the end of the day everything will work out and we’ll get these people hooked up to water and sewer.’



(photo is from July 2021)