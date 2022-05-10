UPDATED: Lewes-Area Crash Last Thursday Becomes Fatal

UPDATED – 5/10/22 – Delaware State Police have identified Edward J. Mazewski, 74, of Millsboro, DE., as the victim who died from injuries sustained during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on May 5, 2022.

A crash in the Lewes area has resulted in the death of one driver, a 74-year-old Millsboro man.

Delaware State Police said he was driving eastbound on Lewes Georgetown Highway (Route 9) last Thursday afternoon, as three vehicles ahead of him were slowing down for traffic. Police don’t know why, but the Millsboro man’s vehicle crashed into the back of another vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash with three other vehicles.

The hospitalized driver died Saturday. The name of the person who died has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver and passenger of one other vehicle suffered minor injuries but were not taken to a hospital.

“The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.” Delaware State Police said.