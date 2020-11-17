Lewes-Area Property Vandalism Investigated

The chair of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice believes she was targeted in an act of vandalism.



Someone used weed killer or some other chemical to inscribe what appears to be a misspelled “trump” message in the grass on the lawn of their Wolfe Point home near Lewes.



According to The Cape Gazette, Charlotte King, who is 83, displayed signs in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the campaign. A Black Lives Matter flag also flew at their home.



State Police are investigating the incident.

