Lewes-Area Traffic Stop Becomes A Drug Bust

A Maryland man faces charges related to drugs and weapons following a traffic stop on Coastal Highway near Savannah Road.
Delaware State Police say the northbound vehicle was stopped for speeding, and the smell of marijuana initiated an investigation.
A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, a loaded handgun, bullets and drug paraphernalia.
21-year-old Timothy Savoy Junior of Clinton, Maryland – a passenger in the vehicle – was arrested, arraigned and released.
The driver was ticketed for speeding and released.
Police released these details about the charges against Timothy Savoy Jr.:
A search of the vehicle was conducted and the following items were located:
- Approximately 64.48 grams of marijuana
- Loaded Polymer 80 handgun
- Nine 9 millimeter bullets
- One .223 caliber bullet
- Drug Paraphernalia
Savoy was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited (felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (civil violation)
Savoy was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $20,150.00 unsecured bond. The driver of the vehicle was issued a ticket for Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit and released.