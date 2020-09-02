Lewes-Area Traffic Stop Becomes A Drug Bust

A Maryland man faces charges related to drugs and weapons following a traffic stop on Coastal Highway near Savannah Road.

Delaware State Police say the northbound vehicle was stopped for speeding, and the smell of marijuana initiated an investigation.

A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, a loaded handgun, bullets and drug paraphernalia.

21-year-old Timothy Savoy Junior of Clinton, Maryland – a passenger in the vehicle – was arrested, arraigned and released.

The driver was ticketed for speeding and released.

Police released these details about the charges against Timothy Savoy Jr.:

A search of the vehicle was conducted and the following items were located:

Approximately 64.48 grams of marijuana

Loaded Polymer 80 handgun

Nine 9 millimeter bullets

One .223 caliber bullet

Drug Paraphernalia

Savoy was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (felony)

Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited (felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (civil violation)

Savoy was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $20,150.00 unsecured bond. The driver of the vehicle was issued a ticket for Speeding in Excess of Posted Speed Limit and released.