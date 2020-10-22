Lewes Beach Closed Due To Oil Spill Clean-Up

The City of Lewes is closing its beaches 1 and 2 to the public due to this week’s oil spill.

Signs are being posted at beach cross-overs and on the dune fence to inform visitors of the closures Thursday and Friday. The beaches will remain closed until DNREC and the Coast Guard advise Lewes officials that the beaches can safely reopen.

“Patties” of oil residue have been washing up on eleven miles of Delaware Bay beaches since an oil spill was first detected at Broadkill Beach Monday. The source of the oil has not yet been determined. At last report, the spill may also have oiled about two dozen seagulls.