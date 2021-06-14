Lewes Boy Looking for Bone Marrow Donor

A bone marrow transplant needed for a 19-month old in Lewes. According to the Cape Gazette, Mylz Anderson-Finney was diagnosed in February with acute lymphoblastic leukemia – but your help is needed to find his perfect donor match. This is the most common type of cancer in children – however none of his family members is a match. If you are 18 to 35 and in good health – please join the Gift of Life Marrow Registry. If you’re biracial – you are especially encouraged to participate.

The Gift of Life Marrow Registry has mounted an urgent campaign, calling on those who are 18 to 35 and in good health to join the registry as soon as possible. Those of biracial background are especially encouraged to participate through a few easy steps:

Order a swab kit: To join the registry, order a swab kit at giftoflife.org/match4mylz.

Hold a donor drive: To help organize a donor recruitment drive, contact Traci Ackerman, Gift of Life recruitment manager, at tackerman@giftoflife.org.