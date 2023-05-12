Lewes BPW Election on Saturday

Lewes voters will go to the polls Saturday to elect two people to the Lewes Board of Public Works. There are three candidates to fill two seats. Incumbent Preston Lee is challenge by Wendell Alfred and Barbara Curtis. Earl Webb, III is not running for another term. The BPW election is at the Lewes Public Library from 8am to 6pm

The Town Council election has been canceled after only two candidates filed for the two open seats. Incumbent Timothy Ritzert returns to the town council along with Joseph Elder. Town officials report that a third candidate withdrew from the election.