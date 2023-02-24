Lewes BPW Explains Power Cost Adjustment

Over the past year, the wholesale power supply costs charged to the Lewes Board of Public Works have increased by nearly 13% and there has been an adjustment to the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) on monthly bills. One of the primary factors of the increase is due to the regulations requiring the Indian River Power Plant in Dagsboro to remain available for operations and reliability purposes – even though the company has filed an application to shot the plant down. The increases have affected all of the Delmarva Peninsula – including other municipalities, cooperatives and investor-owned utilities.

Additional information from the Lewes BPW:

The PCA is used to adjust for any fluctuations in power supply costs and, as in the past, could vary each month based off a rolling average. lt’s estimated that the lndian River Power Plant alone will end up costing the Lewes BPW over 5450,000 a year and over 52 million dollars over the next 4.5 years.

We are not the only utility company experiencing the effects of the lndian River Power Plant decision. The increase in energy costs has affected the entire Delmarva Peninsula including other municipalities, cooperatives, and investor-owned utilities.

We continue to work with local, state, and federal leaders to push towards solutions. The BPW offers programs such as Efficiency Smart to help with electric conservation, rebate programs, and much more. Should you have any questions, please contact us at 302-645-6228.