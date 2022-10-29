Lewes BPW Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

If you live in Lewes, the Board of Public Works will collect household hazardous waste and electronics equipment today from 10am to 2pm – as well as prescription medications for drug take back day. All containers must be leak-proof and the original containers. Do not mix products into one container. A variety of Household, workshop, yard and garden, automotive and electronics will be accepted at the BPW on Schley Avenue in Lewes – however they do NOT accept latex paint.

House:

Full aerosol cans, bleach, chemistry kits, nail polish, polish removers, perfumes, disinfectants, drain cleaners, floor wax, mercury thermometers, moth balls, oven cleaner, spot remover, toilet cleaner, fluorescent light bulbs

Workshop:

Corrosives, paint, small compressed-gas cylinders, solvents, stains, strippers, thinners, varnish, wood preservatives, fluorescent bulbs

Garden/Yard:

Fungicides, herbicides, pesticides, pool chemicals

Automotive:

Antifreeze, auto batteries, degreasers, waste fuels – gasoline, kerosene, used motor oil mixed with other fuels

Electronics:

Computer Components And/or Parts, Main Frame Computers, Mini Computers, Terminals, Printers, Personal Computers, Monitors, Keyboards, Mice, Cables, Laptop Computers, Notebook Computers, Notepad Computers, Copying Equipment, Electronic Typewriters, Calculators, Microwave Ovens, Telephone Systems, Terminals, Telephones, Telex, Facsimile, Pay Telephones, Cordless Telephones, Cellular Telephones, Answering Machines, Televisions, Video Cameras, Video Recorders, Tape Recorders, Audio Amplifiers, VCRs, Cassette Players, Record Players, Radios, DVD players,



Microwave ovens, Vacuum Cleaners, Handheld game systems, Video Game Systems, Electronic toys

Helpful Tips:

Bring materials in original, sealed containers.

Do not mix products in one container.

To prevent leakage or breakage, pack separately in absorbent material or triple bag.

Bring rags to clean up any spills that may occur; and dispose of rags at the collection site.

The Lewes BPW reserves the right to decline to accept any materials not on the DSWA list or that is not labeled.TO FIND OUT WHAT DRUGS ARE ACCEPTABLE, PLEASE GO TO WWW.DEA.GOV