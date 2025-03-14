Lewes Canal Crossing Water Main Project Scheduled to Go Online Tuesday

The Lewes Board of Public Works has received approval from the State of Delaware to proceed with operations on the Canal Crossing Water Main Project. The Canal water line is scheduled to go online on Tuesday, March 18 – and shortly after the connection of services will begin. That will be the next key milestone in completing the project.

BPW officials say that you may notice discolored water – this is normal when the water system is being adjusted and the flow is being redirected. Run the cold water tap for several minutes until it clears – the discoloration should resolve itself quickly.