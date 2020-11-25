Lewes Considers Ban On Some Noisy Lawn Tools

Lewes is considering a noise control ordinance that would prohibit the use of certain lawn mowers, weed whackers, blowers and other commonly-used landscaping equipment.



The targeted tools use what are known as two-stroke engines, which utilize a mixture of gas and oil to start and run.



The proposed ordinance states that the city of Lewes seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as reduce noise pollution.



The Cape Gazette reports that some equipment is available that runs on batteries, but local landscapers say they are not up for commercial use – and, the extra costs of time and manpower would be passed along to the customer.



If approved, the ordinance would take effect at the end of 2022.