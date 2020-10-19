Lewes Contributes To Historical Time Capsule

The Lewes Historical Society has contributed a journal for a time capsule commemorating 400 years of African-American History.



New York based H.R. 1242 Resilience Project is burying the time capsule in Equatorial Guinea. Don Victor Mooney of the project accepted the donation during a recent visit to Lewes.

Mooney became the first African-American to row from the coast of Africa to New York City.

“Lewes has been an integral part of my row, it was only fitting to add something from this great city,” Mooney said.

The time capsule also contains “letters, books, newspapers, proclamations, citations, magazines, coins, photos, artifacts, fuel of the transatlantic slave trade (cotton, sugar, tobacco), and music CD’s.”